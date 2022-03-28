GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Experience glamping at the beautiful Camp Atagahi with A Walk in the Woods to support Discover Life in America.

Glamping stands for glamorous camping, where visitors can experience the natural majesty of the natural surroundings while not leaving behind the creature comforts of home. April 10th through 12th A Walk in the Woods and Discover Life in America will partner to put on a glamping event to raise money for their conservation efforts. The trip will consist on guided hikes, raised sites that allow you to sleep next to a babbling brook, food and drink. Hot showers and restroom facilities are welcome amenities when you find yourself enjoying the peaceful seclusion that Camp Atagahi provides.

But this is not your only opportunity to enjoy an event while supporting the great cause of Discover Life in America. For more information on their other events such as their upcoming “Fireflies at Norton Creek” visit the DLIA website. For more information on Camp Atagahi visit the A Walk in the Woods website.