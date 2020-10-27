Glazed salmon bagel bites from the Ingles’ Table

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Quick, easy and delicious! How these glazed salmon bagel bites are full of flavor and easy to please everyone who pops one into their mouth!

Here’s the recipe from the Ingles’ Table:

Ingredients

1 bag everything bagel crisps

2 cups baby arugula, plus additional for garnish

4 oz. log plain goat cheese

4 oz. smoke-roasted wild sockeye salmon

Zest of 1 Meyer lemon, for garnish

2 tablespoons Unicoi Preserves Apple Cider Pepper Spread

Dressing

2 tablespoons Meyer lemon juice

Zest of 1 Meyer lemon

2 tablespoons Laura Lynn olive oil

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

Place apple cider pepper spread in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 10 seconds to liquefy.

2. Remove skin from salmon, then use a basting brush to glaze apple cider pepper spread over salmon. Cut into bite-size pieces. Make the dressing by whisking all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Toss in arugula, set aside.

3. Top bagel crisp with a few leaves of dressed arugula, a ¼ inch slice of goat cheese, and a piece of salmon.

4. Garnish with a small pinch of Meyer lemon zest and serve on a platter garnished with reserved arugula.