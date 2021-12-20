KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Every year right after Thanksgiving, Market Sqaure in Knoxville turns into a winter wonderland with the annual Holidays on Ice event.

Holidays on Ice gives people the chance to ice skate under the dazzling downtown lights. Each night is a different theme ranging from Christmas Sweater Night to Ice Bears Night (get $2 off admission price with an Ice Bears ticket stub).

The ice rink will close on January 2, 2022. You can head to the Holidays on Ice Facebook page for more information on hours and ticket prices.