KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Providing Promise Ministries and Praise 96.3 is excited to announce their 2nd annual Glimmers of Hope Women’s Conference! This year the event is heading to the Great Smoky Mountains for a beautiful fall day at Biblical Times Theater in Pigeon Forge!



Introducing Dove Award Winning Worship Artist and Songwriter, Charity Gayle backed by Salem Baptist Choir! The group will also be led in worship by Sacred Calling, Nakia Scott and Grammy Nominated Jane Green Goforth. You will also hear inspiring speakers and authors, Michelle Armstrong and Kris Rystrom Emmert. The one and only talented, Marcie Gray will be the emcee for the day!



The Glimmers of Hope Women’s Conference will be honoring our cancer survivors, domestic abuse survivors, Gold Star Families and single moms! You don’t want to miss this exciting event! Group rates are $24 per person (groups must be 10 or more). Fashion Show sponsored by Real Deals Boutique! Shopping, door prizes, food, fun and more! Make your reservations now! For more information, email kris@providingpromise.com.

