Gluten-free donut shop kickstarts fundraiser for mobile food truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It all started with a desire for a donut, and then came The Donut Theory.

Laura Crawford, a woman living with celiac disease, was on the hunt for the perfect gluten-free donut, and never found one that satisfied her taste buds. After pondering on what to do next, she decided to start her own donut shop and create gluten-free donuts for the East Tennessee community.

The demand for the donuts grew and so did her passion for creating these delectable treats. After a few months of weekly pop-up shops, Laura and her husband signed a five-year residency with the Kern’s Bakery Project opening in 2022. Until then the duo are striving to take The Donut Theory on wheels and need the help of the East Tennessee community.

From now until Monday, March 22, supporters of this gluten-free pop-up shop can donate to the Donut Theory’s Kickstarter to help them reach their goal of $30,000. The Kickstarter currently has $20,133 and will continue to bring the Crawford’s vision of bringing old-fashioned, gluten-free donuts to East Tennessee.