KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6.

Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the 1970s. Shipley worked in the production department and in various roles as a editor, director, producer and camera operator. A twist of fate allowed Norm to begin his time at the station until 2023. He knew this was what he was called to do as he says, “The camera was my first love.”

Shipley is a key part of the rich history at WATE-TV. Norm recounts the advances in technology and equipment used today verses his time entering the field. “Over the years, I watched the equipment we used get smaller and smaller,” he says. “There used to be a thing called ‘film’.”

Norm has spent over 40 years in the broadcast television industry and says his favorite piece he will always take with him are the people. He credits WATE to be “more like a family rather than a place of work” and gives much of his gratitude to the station.

We’re thankful for you, Norm.