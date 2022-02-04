KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming show is presenting history through the art of dance.

Go! Contemporary Dance Works presents “In The Shadows of Pine Mountain.” This show will tell the story of the Scottish and Irish exodus from Ulter to Appalachia.

On Feb. 12 & 13 you will be immersed with dance full of culture and art, at the Bijou Theatre. Tickets are $22, for adults and $17 for students, children and seniors.

This ballet celebrates the the resilience, beauty, and strength of the Scots and Irish during a challenging time period. It all comes together with 50 dancers and 7 choreographers.

Watch below to see a sneak peak at this amazing show.

For more information on the show and how to get tickets, visit their website.