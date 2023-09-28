KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s GO!’s 20th year celebration, and their presenting “reGENERATION” at the Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park on Sept. 29. The show will begin at 8pm, and just as the title entails, the performance will highlight a generation of art.

They suggest that guests arrive early and enjoy their free pre-show event with free Fall refreshments and live music from Mal Nombre, beginning at 7pm.

General admission tickets are available online and can be picked up in person or they will be presented at will call one hour prior to the show. For more on their upcoming performance, visit Go! Contemporary Dance Works website.