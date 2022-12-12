KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go Dance Ballroom Studio welcomes students of all ages and levels to experience the wonders of dance. With classes, performances, and competitions there is something for everyone at Go Dance Knoxville.

Go Dance has a lot to offer the community within East Tennessee from national and international competitions to wonderfully choreographed performances to classes that cater to any skill level. There are many opportunities to try Go Dance out for yourself, they offer a New Student Special that gives you a chance to experience a private lesson, a group class, and one of their weekly dance parties.

A great chance to experience Go Dance is at their upcoming “Christmas in Vegas” showcase coming to Go Dance Knoxville on December 16th,. The event will begin with a cocktail hour to include Vegas style games that will benefit the local branch of Toys For Tots. Afterwards there will be a formal dinner with social dancing and a performance by the Go Dance team.

For more information visit the Go Dance Knoxville website.