KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Face your fears, have fun, and find thrilling excitement all for a good cause.

On Sunday, June 4 2023 you can take part in the annual Over the Edge fundraiser, which allows many people the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience while also helping those in need.

This year, they are raising funds for The Arc Knox County, which serves those with intellectual disabilities, providing programs and resources to those who need them most.

This year, you will have the ability to rappel down 16 stories on the side of the Trotter Building in Downtown Knoxville. Getting signed up is simple and easy.

Sign up to become an “edger” and create a personal fundraising page to benefit The Arc of Knox County. Those who raise a minimum of 1,000 dollars will get the chance to take part in the 16-story rappel and an Over the Edge T-shirt.

Those who raise 1500 dollars will also be given a spot to participate plus a GoPro camera to borrow to capture the exhilarating experience.

The Arc Knox County is still looking for volunteers, sponsors, rappels, and partners.

Visit their website to learn more and get signed up.