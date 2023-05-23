KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Over the Edge celebrates 70 years, they are preparing for a big event, the Over the Edge Rappelling Fundraiser on June 3rd.

This year, people will be rappelling 16 stories down the side of the beautiful and historical Trotter Building in downtown Knoxville. The building, which is adjacent to Krutch Park and Market Square, will be the site of the Block Party, with a fabulous entertainment lineup, live bands, DJs, fire spinners, a magician, a bounce house, and face painting for children.

Organizers, the Arc Knox County, will have a Pint Night at Yeehaw Brewery on May 23rd from 5 pm to 8 pm, where $1 from each pint sold will be donated to the organization.

The Arc Knox County supports the rights of each individual with a disability to achieve the highest possible level of personal growth and independence and supports full integration in the community for all individuals with disabilities.

To participate or learn more, check out Arc Knox County’s website.