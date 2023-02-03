KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A national initiative promoting heart health is back.

The 2023 Go Red For Women is on Friday, February 3 and is celebrated all over the country. Show your support for the American Heart Association by rocking your best red.

The American Heart Association is continuing to report cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death for women in America. It was reported heart disease kills 1 in 5 women every year.

February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association’s theme is “Be the Beat”. The AHA is hoping many will start to not only learn about heart health but implement it in case of an emergency.

Over 90 percent of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of the hospital will die. If are called to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you know or love. The AHA is challenging every household to have someone who knows CPR, to “Be the Beat” for their family, friends and community.

From resources to recipes, the AHA continues to keep your heart health at the top of their list.

A-list celebrities’ are also showing off their support. The Go Red For Women Concert was held on Wednesday, February 1 at the Jazz and The Lincoln Center in New York. Performers like Rita Ora and Sheryl Crow took the stage to support and kick off American Heart Month.

Phoebe Robinson, from left, Folake Olowofoyeku and Tisha Campbell attend the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Sheryl Crow performs at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Rita Ora performs at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Show off your support by using the hashtag #KnoxGoRed and tagging @AHATennessee in your social posts.