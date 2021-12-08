KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Samantha Lane, founder of Origami Day, stopped by to give us some useful tips and tricks on how to stay on track with our goals.

New Year’s is coming up, which means resolutions and goals are being made. As a goal planning coach, Lane strives to help her clients stay on track and keep charging ahead with their plans.

She talks about ways to stay on track using her S.M.A.R.T. system, as well as, encouraging you to schedule a goal each week, to keep a good track record.

For more information on Sammantha Lane and Origami Day, visit her website.

Happy Goal Planning!