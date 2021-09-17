‘Goblins & Giggles’ providing family-friendly Fall fun at Gaylord Opryland Resort

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is a crispness in the air that says fall is just around the corner, and Gaylord Opryland Resort is ready to welcome guests to more fall fun with a family staycation full of possibility. The world-class property features extraordinary settings, a robust lineup of family-friendly entertainment, a thrilling upscale water attraction and more. From September 10 through October 31, 2021, the resort showcases seasonal activities, a delicious line-up of culinary and beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments, and an itinerary full of themed Goblins & Giggles programming inclusive of live entertainment, family-friendly events, seasonal activities and more.

For year-round, indoor thrills and chills, Gaylord Opryland’s aquatic adventure, SoundWaves, fuses music and water to create a modern-day-oasis featuring lazy and rapid rivers, a family mega-raft ride, four thrilling tube and body slides, a multi-level play structure and toddler water play area, a FlowRider® Double, and an adults-only pool and bar. Additionally, the water attraction features an arcade with virtual reality games, a rock-climbing wall, game tables and more. The only guaranteed way to visit SoundWaves is by booking an exclusive fall package including wristbands or the SoundWaves Experience Package. Seasonal specials and Tennessee resident package rates are available. Guests with wristbands may also upgrade their visit to include a cabana to provide extra shade, comfortable lounge seating, refrigerators, televisions and a designated food and beverage attendant.

Learn more about gaylordopryland.com.