RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morgan Farms is just another example as to why all farmers are important to our community. They are a GAP certified family farm in Grainger County growing produce that can be purchased in retail stores or directly from their farm from May to August.

One of their most popular items are their tomatoes, which is popular throughout Grainger County and the state of Tennessee.

“The tomato has been in my family for three or four generations, on down the line,” Howard Morgan, a third generation farmer at Morgan Farms said.

It’s one of the many items they offer that they take pride in. Other produce that the farm sells are cantaloupes, watermelons, beans, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, cabbage and corn.

It’s a lot of work that goes into farming, but it’s an industry they are happy to be apart of.

“We normally get up early and go to bed late,” Danny Morgan, a fourth generation farmer at Morgan Farms said. “God has really blessed us as a family to be able to work together and do this together daily,” he said. “What more could you ask for?”

The hard work pays off when they get to do a job with the ones they love, making it easier to provide the community with the best produce Morgan Farms can offer.

For more on Morgan Farms, visit their Facebook page. You can also call ahead to confirm the farm store is open.