KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The COVID-19 pandemic is providing numerous challenges for teachers and parents doing their best to help children continue to learn.

In partnership with MARS Wrigley and American Heritage Chocolate, nonprofit and social enterprise, First Book, is launching a special program entitled "My Wish for U.S.," which will donate 20,000 books to more than 1,000 classrooms across America to help inspire civic engagement.