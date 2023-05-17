KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tee off for a good cause.

Tailgating Against Cancer’s annual Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, May 19th. This event is an important cause to the Anderson Lumber Co., located in Alcoa.

This will be the twelfth year they are putting on this golf tournament that has been honoring the memory of Stephen Y. Coleman. The fellowship is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for a fellowship in medical oncology at The University of Tennessee Medical Center and the UT Graduate School of Medicine.

In the past, this organization raised over $500,000 for the fellowship program at UT Medical Center.

“We are going to continue to fund this program in order to hopefully attract more doctors to stay in the oncology department and remain locally for their practice,” says Landon Coleman.

They raised over $100,000 in 2021.

In 2022, the Fellowship became a reality for two doctors: Dr. James Davidson and Dr. Heidi Worth as the inaugural fellows for the oncology program.

For more information and to get involved, visit their Facebook page.