KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students have returned back to school, once the day ends, a large number of kids are unsure of their next meal. According to Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation inc., only 12% of students needing food assistance have access to after school meals and an estimated 26,010 children in East Tennessee don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

This is why Y-12 FCU continues to work and raise funds to make sure children are fed, by awarding grants to local organizations that fight childhood hunger on the front lines. On October 16, the organization will hold a golf tournament at the Fox Den Country Club, where all of the funds collected through the event will go toward the very cause they fight for daily.

There are sponsorships available to help support the cause. The deadline to apply is Sept. 18. For more on how to register as a sponsor or create a golf team, visit the event’s website.