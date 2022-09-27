KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Play a round of golf to benefit the local senior citizens in the area.

The John T. O’Connor Senior Center provides services, resources, advice, and aid to senior citizens and the ones that love them the most.

On Friday, September 30 at Three Ridges Golf Course, get out and enjoy a friendly game of golf to support their mission. Check-in and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the game will start at 1:00 p.m. Registration is open online.

The event, presented by Premier Services Group Inc., is for all skill level golfers. Throughout the day, prizes will be handed out for various categories.

This event and many others through the senior center benefit the CAC Office of Aging as a whole. They offer counseling, nutritional support, and benefit information for older adults and their families.

For more information on the senior center, visit their website.