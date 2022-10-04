Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee has many different ways that they help out the community. From offering food to families in need to making sure that your entire family is taken care of. They even offer a fun experience for kids to learn some life lessons and essentials to bring back to their homes and share with their whole family.

The Good Eatin’ Cooking Club is a fun activity that younger students can take part in and learn some valuable information and skills about cooking. The classes give young students hands-on learning of how to cook simple dishes and how to cook them properly and safely. Food safety is one of the top priorities that is taught to the students.

Courtney Liles, the Nutrition Access Manager with Second Harvest Food Bank takes pride in being able to teach young kids how to cook. She says her favorite part is just being able to hang out with all the kids each summer.

If you would like to learn more information about the Good Eatin’ Cooking Club or Second Harvest Food Bank in general, you can visit their website.