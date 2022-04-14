KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local business is dishing out a lot more than just food at their new social gastropub.

David Goldschmidt and his daughters, Allie and Rachel, initially began the Ale’ Rae Grill as a food truck in 2017. However, their goal has always been to open a brick and mortar restaurant. That dream came to fruition late last year as the father-daughter trio finally opened up their location in Old North Knoxville. In addition to their delicious food, including their popular bacon bourbon meatloaf, Ale’ Rae’s also offers live music and a coffee/tea bar.

Ale’ Rae Grill is location at 937 N. Broadway in Knoxville. If you would like to learn more about this business, you can head to the Ale’ Rae’s website for more information.