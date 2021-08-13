Goodwill helps those with barriers to careers find a path to success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Goodwill Industries is the larges workforce development non-profit in the country. Just in the past two decades, the organizations has nearly 70,000 people not only find the training the need, but also placing them in jobs and helping with interview skills and job readiness.

As the organization celebrates 50 years of service in East Tennessee, VP of Workforce Development Meaghan Johnson, is shedding some light on the challenges and adversity many of the people in these programs have endured.

