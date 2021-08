KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When you hear the word Goodwill, your mind may immediately go to thrifting. But, Goodwill’s President and CEO Liz Nother says a simple donation or purchase can really go a long way in changing someone’s life.

As we join the celebration of this organization’s 50th anniversary of giving back in East Tennessee, we’re taking a look at the mission and programs offered. You can find more information at gwiktn.org.