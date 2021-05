KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Knoxville, and specifically Blacks and women, will be an integral part of the proposed downtown stadium's construction and subsequent development surrounding it according to the private development group behind Boyd Sports.

GEM Community Development Group has formed a formal partnership with the Knoxville Area Urban League, Beck Cultural Exchange Center, local schools and youth organizations to ensure at least 15% of contractors and subcontractors are from minority and women-owned firms. GEM will also establish an apprenticeship program surrounding the project and expand youth opportunities.