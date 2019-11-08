Grab your coat and enjoy local music at Porchfest Fall Edition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Break out your flannel and hoodies it’s time to enjoy great music and great food at the annual Porchfest Fall Edition. Music will start promptly at 3 pm. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets, or whatever it takes to get your Fall vibe going. This is a kid-friendly event, but alcoholic beverages are absolutely welcomed. The event features a great line up of artist including Adeem the Artist! Adeem tells us more about the event and gives us a sample of his music! The location for Porchfest is 1535 Woodbine Avenue and is located behind Caswell Park and down the street from Ashley Nicole Dream Park. There will be street parking but parking at the park and walking down may be your best option.