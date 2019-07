KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Parents, if you are looking for some free Summer activities, we have the event for you! You're invited to Kid A'riffic Fun on Market Square. The City of Knoxville has partnered with The Muse Knoxville and many other groups to plan a fun day for you and your kids.

The event is held Tuesdays, July , 16, 23, 30 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Market Square.