RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Grainger County Opry consists of talented local artists and opens the Grainger County Tomato Festival.

The Grainger County Opry is a delight that the locals look forward to watching perform all year round. Consisting of volunteer members from throughout the community, the Opry performs at a variety of local events throughout the year but the big performance always comes to kick off the Grainger County Tomato Festival that attracts visitors to Rutledge from across the world.