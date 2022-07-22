RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A highly anticipated event is back in town.

The 29th Annual Grainger County Tomato Festival will be back on Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Festivities will also kick off with live music by the Grainger County Opry Friday, July 22 inside the Rutledge Middle School gymnasium. The event is free and perfect for all ages.

The festival is back to celebrate Grainger County and its residents. Local crafters, vendors, food, and more will be on-site and ready to celebrate with you. Kid activities include inflatable courses, tomato wars, and more.

Grainger Co. Mayor, Mike Byrd, says the tomatoes grown there have had a great economic impact to the region. Byrd says this close-knit community loves to celebrate their own with each other and others around the world.

You can find Grainger Co tomatoes all around Tennessee, and even in every state south of Mississippi.

For more information on the festival and the history behind it, visit their event website.