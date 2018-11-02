Grammy Nominated Christian Artist Tauren Wells Performs His New Single "Known"

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - He's a Four Time Grammy Award Nominated Artist, fresh off his four latest Dove Award Wins last week. Living East Tennessee is honored to have Contemporary Christian Artist Tauren Wells sit down with Kelli Smith to talk about how his music career began, and touring with music legends like Chris Tomlin, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey. Plus Tauren performs his latest hit single "Known". So sit back and enjoy his performance!

