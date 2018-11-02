Living East Tennessee

Grammy Nominated Christian Artist Tauren Wells Performs His New Single "Known"

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 04:19 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - He's a Four Time Grammy Award Nominated Artist, fresh off his four latest Dove Award Wins last week. Living East Tennessee is honored to have Contemporary Christian Artist Tauren Wells sit down with Kelli Smith to talk about how his music career began, and touring with music legends like Chris Tomlin, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey. Plus Tauren performs his latest hit single "Known". So sit back and enjoy his performance!  
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center