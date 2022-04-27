KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Make-A-Wish foundation of East Tennessee makes it their mission to make the dreams of terminal patients come true. Now you can be a part of that mission.

To align with the Kentucky Derby, The Make-A-Wish foundation of East Tennessee is hosting their Grandstand Classic to raise funds to support their cause. From silent auctions to the big derby hats that have become synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, the Grandstand Classic is sure to be a night of celebration and spectacle.

For more information visit the Make-A-Wish foundation of East Tennessee website.