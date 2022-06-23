OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a spot with great food, friendly staff, and live music look no further than 201 Café and Wine Bar, a family run restaurant located in Oak Ridge.

201 Cafe and Wine Bar is a local, family owned and operated restaurant located in Oak Ridge. Specializing in locally sourced cuisine that is put together by the in-house chef Josh, 201 Cafe and Wine Bar takes great pride in providing a delicious dining experience that focuses on seasonal fare. On top of locally sourced food, 201 Cafe and Wine Bar also offers live music throughout the week that range from a jazz quartet to local rock bands, bringing a little of something for everyone to the 201 stage.

For more information visit the 201 Cafe and Wine bar Facebook page.