KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Today, we are whipping up a delicious “Great Greek Summer Dip” thanks to Food City’s fresh ingredients and produce. Not only is this dish healthy, and nutritious, but it’s really easy to make.

Here’s what you’ll need for the dish:

Feta Cheese

Cherry Grape Tomatoes

Olive Oil

Fresh Dill

Honey

Pita Bread

If you would like, you can make it more sweet, by adding in frozen fruits like Blueberries. Next, you would substitute the dill and olive oil with sugar.

