KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of Jeep enthusiasts will be in the Great Smoky Mountains this coming weekend, August 23- 24, for the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion. The 7th annual event will be held at The LeConte Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The event will feature more than 100 vendors, a Show and Shine competition and other activities.

The club is also a proud sponsor of the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, a non-profit helping disable veterans.