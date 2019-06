The Great Smoky Mountains is gearing up for its 4th Annual Women’s Work Festival. This festival honors the women of Southern Appalachia during the 19th and 20th centuries, showcasing the mountain lifestyle during that era, through hearth cooking, soap making, cornhusk crafts and home remedies.

The festival will take place this Saturday, June 15 at the Mountain Farm Museum, located on Newfound Gap Road, near the Oconaluftee Visitor Center.