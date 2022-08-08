KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get active and walk in an annual event that promotes heart health.

On Saturday, September 24 the 2022 Greater Knoxville Heart Walk will take place at Zoo Knoxville. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

The American Heart Association East Tennessee chapter will be joining together with the community towards heart disease awareness.

This event is free including a farmer’s market and kid-friendly activities. This event celebrates health and honoring survivors of heart disease and stroke.

A walk is considered the most appropriate act to spread awareness. Now, more than ever, it’s important to find new ways to boost physical and emotional health and walking plays a huge role in that.

For more information and to register, visit their website.