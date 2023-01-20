KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – One local author is using her personal story to spread awareness and provide grief support to children.

Julie-Cristie Neal is a Crossville native who has taken her own trials as a mother and is ready to help other parents. Her book, “Where is Grandma?” is a grief support book geared towards kids ages 3 to 8.

“I lost my daughter one year ago and with that I was inspired by my loss to write children’s picture books that address grief,” Neal says. ” I was thinking about so many other parents who are faced with the challenge of explaining death to their children while grieving themselves.”

Neal does her best to bring peace and positive feelings to children who are confused and suffering the loss of a family member. She also wants to help alleviate the burden of these conversations to parents and caregivers.

The youngest ones are just as susceptible to anxiety, depression, and grief and are most of the time not accounted for. Future family member books are in the works including Mommy, Daddy, and Sissy.

Neal lives in Crossville and is a part of the reality TV show, Steel Buddies. The show follows many who specialize in restoring old military vehicles. She has amassed over 160 thousand followers on Instagram. The show is created in Germany.

For more information on grief support for children, visit her website.