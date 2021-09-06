Grilling goodness: GatlinBURGER Week returns Sept. 19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Sevier County’s tastiest celebrations is ready to hit the grill. GatlinBURGER Week returns Sept. 19. Burger lovers can find burgers at 16 different Gatlinburg restaurants for just $8.

The restaurants will offer one off-menu specialty hamburger during the week for $8 as they compete to earn the title of GatlinBURGER “Burgermeister.”

People can win prizes by picking up a free passport at a participating restaurant and then collecting stamps at each restaurant where they dine. After collecting 3 or more stamps, scan or take a photo of the passport and send it in for a chance to win prizes. Posting a photo on social media can also earn free stuff, organizers said. Passports are available at participating restaurants and on Gatlinburg.com.

The specialty burgers are inspired by a variety of flavors including Mexican, Bavarian, savory and sweet, barbecue, comfort food and breakfast.

Where to find a Gatlinburger? Check these out:

For more information on which specialty burgers being offered this week and where to find them, visit the official Gatlinburger Week website.

Participating restaurants include Cliff Top and the Smokehouse at Anakeesta, Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Delauder’s BBQ, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin, Johnny Rockets, Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina, Ole Red Gatlinburg, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Seasons of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg, Ruby Sunshine, Smith & Son, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Split Rail Eats, TGI Fridays, and The Rampant Lion.

Johnny Rockets is participating for the first time this year. Their burger called “The Smokies Burger” features some smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and more.