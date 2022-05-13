KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Turn up the heat with your grill.

Krista DeSocio, food blogger and Food Network star, stopped by the Living east Tennessee kitchen to give us another one of her famous mouth watering recipes.

As the weather heats up, the grills start to come out and DeSocio knows just the perfect thing to make. Shrimp and sausage would not seem like the perfect pair, but she makes it work.

After using the grill it is time to wash down with a refreshing salad. Her famous watermelon and tomato salad was taught to her in France.

For more information on Krista and her latest recipes, visit her website or follow her on Instagram.