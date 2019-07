KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Groves in the Garden will feature an evening of talented musicians, food and fellowship all to support a great cause.

The event is being held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum.

Proceeds benefit UUNIK Academy’s STEAMI Summer Institute & Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s Sigma Beta Club.