KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early next month, Positively Living will host their biggest party and fundraiser, the Summer Swing. The event will be held on Saturday, August 5th, from 6-10 p.m. at the Knoxville Botanical Garden.

You can get groovy in the garden with yacht rock favorites, like Smooth Sailor, and enjoy delicious bites from By the Tracks Catering, summer cocktails, a cigar bar, an art auction, and more! So, grab a partner and your dancing shoes to ring in the night. In the spirit of connecting with the community, the non-profit will offer a special “buy-a-ticket, get-a-ticket free” offer. For each ticket you buy, we’ll give you an extra one for a guest.

When you attend the event, all proceeds will help benefit Positively Living’s clients living with HIV, homelessness, mental illness, and substance use.

Positively Living is a public health non-profit that serves nearly 6,000 people statewide who are living with HIV, homelessness, mental illness, and substance use.

To learn more about the upcoming event and find out where to get tickets, check out their website.