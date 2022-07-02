KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s take a moment and reflect on our mental health during this holiday season.

The Middle Path has been serving various communities within our region with assistance towards their mental health. From anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more, The Middle Path uses Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) to treat various mental disorders within men and women of all ages.

Their Maryville location is now offering group therapy classes starting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for working adults that need flexible therapy time in the evenings.

They offer a variety of mindfullness experiences and various treatment programs. For more information on The Middle Path and how they can help you and your loved ones, visit their website.