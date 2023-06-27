KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability is Tennessee’s State Unit on Aging.

According to the organization, its mission is to “provide leadership relative to aging issues on behalf of older persons in the state. Our mission is to bring together and leverage programs, resources, and organizations to protect and ensure the quality of life and independence of older Tennesseans and adults with disabilities.”

The Tennessee Commission provides support in areas including, caregiver support, health promotion and prevention, nutrition services, public guardianship, transportation assistance, and much more.

