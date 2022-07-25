KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A demand for their products and a thriving colony of bees has kept one family business in Strawberry Plains busy for the past 5 years.

What started as an interest in beekeeping has turned into a full-blown business for Chris and Staci Davis, the co-owners of Strawberry Plains Honey Company. With the assistance of their two sons and a few other helpers, the married couple runs over 200 thriving colonies of bees. Each year, they pull honey from April to the Fourth of July. They are able to take it back to their ‘honey house’ where they can extract it and bottle it up. They have pure natural clover and wildflower honey, and they also make a hot honey and a variety of whipped honeys. In addition to their honey products, they also make salsa, jams and jellies, salad dressing, pickled products, and they sell bee pollen and queen bees.

Chris and Staci said that they have made it this far because of the support of the community and More Than Plants, a nearby garden center that helped them move their products during the pandemic. Strawberry Plains Honey Company can be found at a number of festivals and events throughout the year. To learn more about this beekeeping business and how you can purchase their products, you can head to the Strawberry Plains Honey Company website for more information.