KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking for volunteer opportunities?

Habitat for Humanity here in Knoxville is getting ready for various upcoming projects, and they are needing your help.

Recognized as one of the best places to volunteer, Habitat for Humanity has an endless amount of opportunities to lend a hand. They offer many life-changing and fun volunteer experiences.

April Timko, Director of Marketing and Communications, sat down to give a rundown towards what they are looking for.

Coming soon Habitat for Humanity will be building a new neighborhood, Ellen’s Glen, named after their founder. This oppourtunity is one of many chances you will have to get your hands dirty towards a good cause.

If you are still looking to volunteer, but not in construction, there are also various roles you can sign up for.

On Friday, Mar. 4 , Habitat for Humanity will be holding their 7th annual Sporting Clays Tournament in Kodak, TN. It is a way for people to learn, volunteer, and have fun.

For more information on volunteer opportunities and upcoming events, visit their website.