KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Saturday, May 13th, people will gather to honor the memory of Hailey Yardley. Chris Yardley, Hailey’s father, has created a memorial that will honor his daughter’s life.

The Hailey’s Heroes Memorial Motorcycle Ride for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will begin on Saturday, May 13th at 10:00 am. It will start at Bootlegger Harley Davidson, ending at KH-D Knoxville Harley Davidson on Clinton Highway.

To learn more or donate, you can visit Hailey’s Heroes Memorial Giving website with East Tennessee’s Children’s Hospital.