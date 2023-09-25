KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thinning hair and hair loss are devastating. It’s something no one wants to have to deal with, but it affects over 80 million Americans. Which is why Garde Bien Salon strives to restore self-esteem and confidence.

They provide replacement and restoration services and products beyond typical salons and wig shops. Their exclusive offerings in Trichology are expanding with Follicular – Epigenetic testing and TrichoTests. Offering the largest selection of elite human hair options and customizing services in East Tennessee. The Garde Bien Salon starts with consultations, then educate to explore the client’s needs, which lead to best solutions for each individual client.

To learn more about the options Garde Bien Salon has and to schedule an appointment, visit their website.