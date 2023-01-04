KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flip your hair into the New Year with these top styles everyone will be rocking.

With a new year comes a wave of new trends, including what your hair might want to try.

Keep up with the top looks that are coming straight out of New York, Los Angeles, and other top beauty industry markets. Get ready to find what it means to look and feel your best with these popular trends.

Curtain Bangs

This popular cut is all about bringing the 70s back. Popular Hollywood stars including Farah Faucet and Jennifer Aniston have coined this hairstyle decades ago. 2023 is channeling this style. Curtain bangs come from the name that both sides of the bangs depict curtains and are surprisingly shorter than your full length.

Bronde

The perfect hybrid between blonde and brown hair now exists. This color is seen rocked by many blondes who are looking to tone down their bright locks. This trend works for both blondes and brunettes depending on what you are trying to achieve. 2023 is proving that rules do not exist. Many insist on going lighter during the summer months, while others go darker during the winter. With bronde, you are able to have both all year long.

Tinsel

Get ready to shimmer all year long with this trend. Tinsel can make the perfect addition to a special event look or your everyday style. You can stick to one color or get the whole rainbow in your hair. This trend is not perfect for adults, but kids can even have their fun with them. Tinsel is water proof and can be used with heat, so no need to worry.

Lox Salon in Knoxville, TN is ready to give you these top looks. With their non-cruelty, vegan-friendly products and services, you will be in good hands. Click here to see their services including a full spa and retail store.