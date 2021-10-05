KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halloween is just around the corner and nothing screams the spooky holiday more than the iconic movie franchise by the same name. And now – after several decades – the cult-classic films are returning to theaters.

“Halloween” Kills opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, October 15th. The remastered versions of the “Halloween” franchise will play intermittently at the Central Cinema in Knoxville throughout all of October. For more information about the re-release and for showtimes, head to cinelifeentertainment.com or centralcinema865.com.