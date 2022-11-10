KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ham ‘N Goodys has been bringing families together for over 40 years with their delicious food and commitment to family values.

At Ham ‘N Goodys they have spent over 40 years developing an amazing reputation within East Tennessee for their confectionary delights. Employing highly skilled bakers and only using the freshest ingredients, the bakery at Ham N’Goodys is the pride of this local business.

But Ham N’ Goodys is so much more than a bakery, they also serve breakfast, lunch, and offer a full catering menu that is sure to jumpstart any event. With such delicious creations as apple caramel pound cake, spiral ham, and gourmet cookies Ham N’ Goodys is ready to take your party to the next level just in time for the holidays.

Get your orders in soon as the holiday season is a busy one for Ham N’ Goodys. Visit the Ham N’ Goodys website for more information.