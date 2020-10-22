Hamrick’s Retail opens its doors in Sevierville with incredible grand-opening deals

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamrick’s Retail has made it’s way back to East Tennessee.

With incredible, “better than Black Friday” deals, Merchandising Manager, Jennifer Harrington, said “it feels good to open up a new location in East Tennessee.”

Since 1945, Hamrick’s Retail has been all about family and they are looking forward to delivering these family-centered deals to the East Tennessee community.

The grand-opening sales won’t last long, so hurry in today to stock up on steals at the new store located at 775 TN-66, Sevierville, TN 37876.